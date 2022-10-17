PM Modi to address 90th Interpol General Assembly on 18 October

The meeting will be attended by around 2,000 overseas dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on 18 October at around 1:45 PM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from 18 to 21 October.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting will be attended by around 2,000 overseas dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries, apart from Interpol head office representatives, Indian officials and media representatives.
The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India’s law and order system to the entire world.
The General Assembly is taking place in India after 25 years – it was last held in 1997 – as part of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. The move was proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock during the latter’s official visit to New Delhi in August 2019.
The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of Interpol, an organisation that was founded in 1923 to bring international cooperation in law enforcement. Today, the organisation has 195 member states.
The meeting of Interpol’s General Assembly is a way for member states to discuss the objectives set by the organisation, review and approve the programme of activities, go through the financial policy for the coming year, and have opportunities for knowledge sharing.
India is one of the oldest members of Interpol and joined the organization in 1949. All member countries of Interpol have agreed to ensure and promote the widest possible assistance between all criminal police authorities in the prevention and suppression of ordinary law crimes.
