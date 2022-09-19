PM Modi to address all BJP mayors tomorrow on futuristic cities

PM Narendra Modi will tomorrow address a meeting of all the mayors from the BJP
He also hinted that building modern and futuristic cities might be on the agenda of the meeting
After the launch of the National Logistics Policy, infrastructure seems to be the next target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is scheduled to address a meeting of all mayors belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow, 20 September. He also hinted at the issue likely to be discussed at the meeting, as he tweeted about growing urbanization and the need to build futuristic and modern cities according to the needs of the future.
“At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to @BJP4India. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities," the prime minister tweeted.
India has the second largest urban population in the world and by 2050, around half of the country's population will live in urban areas. Keeping that in mind the government launched several initiatives to promote the rapid development of urban infrastructure in the country.
Smart Cities Mission launched in 2016 is the government's flagship plan related to urban areas. It plans to develop and raise the living standards of people in 100 major cities of the country.
Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was planned with the Smart Cities mission and targets around 500 cities in the country. It is aimed at transforming parts of India into efficient urban spaces with at least good basic features like access to proper water for drinking and other purposes, open spaces like parks, a pollution-free environment, etc.
Tomorrow's meeting with the party mayors comes three days after the launch of the National Logistic Policy which promises to cater to all stakeholders across the country's fragmented logistics landscape.
The logistics policy aims to reduce the logistics cost and bring it on par with the developed world. It also targets to improve the rank of the country in Logistics Performance Index (LPI) ranking and aims to bring India into the top 25 countries.
