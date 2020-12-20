PM Modi to address AMU's centenary celebrations on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday, December 22, the prime minister's office said in a press release today. The celebrations will take place via video conferencing at 11 am on the said date.

During the event, PM Modi will also release a postal stamp. Syedna Mufaddal Saifudin, the chancellor of AMU and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, union education minister will also attend the celebrations virtually.

"AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan," the PMO release stated.

The university is spread over 467.6 hectares of land in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. AMU also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram, Kerala, Murshidabad-Jangipur, West Bengal and Kishanganj, Bihar.

The last time a PM attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964.

Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited AMU four times. He visited the first time in 1948, when he an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

