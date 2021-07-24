PM Modi to address Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme today

PM Modi to address Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme today1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, 'At around 8:30 am tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, 'At around 8:30 am tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme'
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme today.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme today.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "At around 8:30 am tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme."
In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "At around 8:30 am tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme."
This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.
This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.
It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.
It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!