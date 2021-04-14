PM Modi to address Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet today

Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a premier apex body of higher education in the country, is conducting its 95th Annual Meet this year on April 14 and 15, 2021. The Meet is an occasion for AIU to showcase its past year's achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year. It is also a platform to inform the members about the recommendations of Zonal Vice-Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

