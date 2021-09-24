PM Modi to address at 24-hour event 'Global Citizen Live' tomorrow evening

1 min read.Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 07:56 PM ISTLivemint
Global Citizen' is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty. 'Global Citizen Live' is a 24-hour event, which will be held between September 25 and 26 and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the 24-hour event 'Global Citizen Live' tomorrow evening, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said adding, the event will be broadcast in 120 countries.
