PM Modi to address at 24-hour event 'Global Citizen Live' tomorrow evening

The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.
 1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 07:56 PM IST Livemint

  • Global Citizen' is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty. 'Global Citizen Live' is a 24-hour event, which will be held between September 25 and 26 and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the 24-hour event 'Global Citizen Live' tomorrow evening, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said adding, the event will be broadcast in 120 countries. 

Global Citizen' is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty. 'Global Citizen Live' is a 24-hour event, which will be held between September 25 and 26 and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul, a PMO release said. 

Meanwhile, later in the day, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House during his three-day visit to the United States.

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. PM Modi will also participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

