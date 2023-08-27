PM Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 today. Know where to watch LIVE1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023, which focuses on responsible, accelerated, innovative, sustainable, and equitable businesses.
On the last day of B20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the summit in Delhi on Sunday. The three-day long summit of G20's business forum will come to an end today evening.
