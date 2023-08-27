On the last day of B20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the summit in Delhi on Sunday. The three-day long summit of G20's business forum will come to an end today evening.

Industry leaders from not just India but also from member nations attended different sessions in the summit to discuss trade, sustainable growth, economic development, and other issues on the forum.

Prime Minister's Office said that the Summit has brought policy makrers, business leaders and experts from across the world to discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submissions to G20.

People who want to watch the live telecast of PM Modi's address of B20 summit can visit B20 India Summit online website. They can also watch his live telecast at 12:00 pm on YouTube as well.

About B20 Summit

The Businesss 20 Summit is the official G20 dialogue from the global business community. It was formed in 2010 and has evolved as one of G20's most prominent engagement groups with companies and business organisations as participants.

Aim of the forum is to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations to spur economic growth and development, said the PMO. The three-day summit began on August 25 and is based on R.A.I.S.E- Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable businesses. More than 1,500 delegates are attending the session from 55 countries.