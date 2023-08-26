PM Modi to address B20 Summit India in Delhi on 27 August. B20 Communique's 2023 summit includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for G20 submission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from attending the BRICS Summit, followed by a Greece visit, will be addressing the B20 Summit India in national capital Delhi on Sunday, 27 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister's Office informed that the Summit has brought policy makers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique.

“At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world. It is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth." Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter) to inform of his attendance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to G20, it said.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20 with companies and business organisations as participants.

The B20 works to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations to spur economic growth and development, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The B20 Summit 2023 witnessed a discussion on 'Financing the Climate Transition' during its plenary session held at the Taj Palace on Saturday.

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Co-Chair of Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and Chair and Head of Transition Investing at Brookfield Asset Management, addressed the need for a shift in the operational orientation of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) towards mobilizing capital to catalyse the climate transition.

The three-day summit started on August 25 and its theme is R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, attended the three-day long B20 Summit in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also join the summit. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the summit on Saturday.

The discussions at the B20 Summit shed light on the pressing need for innovative financial mechanisms, international collaboration, and government support to finance the ambitious climate transition required to combat climate change effectively. Prime Mini