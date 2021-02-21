PM Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers meeting at NDMC Convention Centre1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 11:35 AM IST
- BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital at 10 am.
BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting.
As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
Australia: To build public confidence PM Scott Morrison, medical officers take Pfizer shots1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
During the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had given 7 "S" mantras -- Seva-Bhav, Balance, Sobriety, Coordination, Positivity, Harmony and Dialogue -- to his party workers with an aim to connect with the common man. The PM is expected to give a similar mantra to the party workers on the farmers' movement regarding far laws.
Live Updates of PM Modi's address to BJP national office bearers:
- PM Modi inaugurates a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre. The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda. The PM will also address the BJP national office bearers.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the NDMC convention centre to address BJP's national functionaries today.
- BJP President JP Nadda arrives at the NDMC convention centre for a meeting of the party's national functionaries.
Covid-19 update: India clocks in 14,264 new cases, active tally goes up again1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
New PF tax rules from April: How it will impact you1 min read . 20 Feb 2021
Maharashtra: Thane logs 508 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- The meeting of BJP office bearers will begin shortly.
- The Prime Minister will speak shortly to the national office bearers of the BJP.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.