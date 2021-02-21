OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers meeting at NDMC Convention Centre

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 11:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital at 10 am.

BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting.

During the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had given 7 "S" mantras -- Seva-Bhav, Balance, Sobriety, Coordination, Positivity, Harmony and Dialogue -- to his party workers with an aim to connect with the common man. The PM is expected to give a similar mantra to the party workers on the farmers' movement regarding far laws.

Live Updates of PM Modi's address to BJP national office bearers:

  • PM Modi inaugurates a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre. The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda. The PM will also address the BJP national office bearers.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the NDMC convention centre to address BJP's national functionaries today.

PM Modi arrives at the NDMC convention centre.
View Full Image
PM Modi arrives at the NDMC convention centre.

  • BJP President JP Nadda arrives at the NDMC convention centre for a meeting of the party's national functionaries.

Nadda arrives at the NDMC convention centre for a meeting of the party's national functionaries.
View Full Image
Nadda arrives at the NDMC convention centre for a meeting of the party's national functionaries. (ANI)
  • The meeting of BJP office bearers will begin shortly.
  • The Prime Minister will speak shortly to the national office bearers of the BJP.

