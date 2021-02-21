PM Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers meeting at NDMC Convention Centre1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
- BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital at 10 am.
BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting.
During the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had given 7 "S" mantras -- Seva-Bhav, Balance, Sobriety, Coordination, Positivity, Harmony and Dialogue -- to his party workers with an aim to connect with the common man. The PM is expected to give a similar mantra to the party workers on the farmers' movement regarding far laws.
Live Updates of PM Modi's address to BJP national office bearers:
