Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers meeting at NDMC Convention Centre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi inaugurates BJP national office bearers meeting at NDMC Convention Centre

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital at 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital at 10 am.

BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST

United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST

It's a boy: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Australia: To build public confidence PM Scott Morrison, medical officers take Pfizer shots

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

BJP chief JP Nadda, other office-bearers of the party at the national level, besides its state unit chiefs will also attend today's meeting.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST

United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST

It's a boy: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Australia: To build public confidence PM Scott Morrison, medical officers take Pfizer shots

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

During the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had given 7 "S" mantras -- Seva-Bhav, Balance, Sobriety, Coordination, Positivity, Harmony and Dialogue -- to his party workers with an aim to connect with the common man. The PM is expected to give a similar mantra to the party workers on the farmers' movement regarding far laws.

Live Updates of PM Modi's address to BJP national office bearers:

  • PM Modi inaugurates a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre. The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda. The PM will also address the BJP national office bearers.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the NDMC convention centre to address BJP's national functionaries today.

View Full Image
PM Modi arrives at the NDMC convention centre.
Click on the image to enlarge

  • BJP President JP Nadda arrives at the NDMC convention centre for a meeting of the party's national functionaries.

View Full Image
Nadda arrives at the NDMC convention centre for a meeting of the party's national functionaries.
Click on the image to enlarge
TRENDING STORIES See All

  • The meeting of BJP office bearers will begin shortly.
  • The Prime Minister will speak shortly to the national office bearers of the BJP.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.