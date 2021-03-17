Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address CDRI's International Conference today at 2 pm

PM Modi to address CDRI's International Conference today at 2 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh for two days next week. (ANI)
1 min read . 02:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, in partnership with member countries, organisations and institutions, is hosting the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - ICDRI 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure today at 2 pm via video conferencing.

"At around 2 pm this afternoon, I will be speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. This is an important conference, which will deliberate on a subject that is of great concern for the entire humanity," PM Modi tweeted.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), in partnership with member countries, organisations and institutions, is hosting the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - ICDRI 2021, a three-day Interactive Virtual Conference scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 19.

The three-day Interactive Virtual Conference will witness a plethora of eminent personalities, key government dignitaries, specialists and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

According to Sandeep Poundrik, Director General, CDRI, "The esteemed panellists at ICDRI 2021 will deliberate and discuss pressing questions pertaining to Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and its importance in the world, given the increasing severity and frequency of disasters."

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms that aim to promote resilience of new infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

