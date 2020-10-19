PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing today.

"At 11:15 AM tomorrow, 19th October, I would be addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing. Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation," PM Modi tweeted.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

