Home >News >India >PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the releases of the commemorative coin of ₹100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary. (ANI PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the releases of the commemorative coin of 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary. (ANI PHOTO)

PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 10:10 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation,' PM Modi tweeted
  • The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing today.

"At 11:15 AM tomorrow, 19th October, I would be addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing. Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation," PM Modi tweeted.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout