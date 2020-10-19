Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the releases of the commemorative coin of 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary. (ANI PHOTO)

PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation,' PM Modi tweeted
  • The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing today.

"At 11:15 AM tomorrow, 19th October, I would be addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing. Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation," PM Modi tweeted.

"At 11:15 AM tomorrow, 19th October, I would be addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing. Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation," PM Modi tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.