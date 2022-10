Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states on Friday via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana. Home Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will attend the Chintan Shivir.

According to the PMO, the Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the "Chintan Shivir" at Surajkund in Haryana in which chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states gathered at the event.

The event was attended by Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura-- all having charges of Home Ministry in their respective states.

Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Nagaland; Governor of Rajasthan; Home Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana; Finance Minister of Jharkhand among others took part in the event which is organized with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in the Independence Day speech of PM Modi.

During the event, Shah said, "Today the nature of crimes is changing and they are becoming borderless, that is why all States will have to battle these by having a common strategy. To formulate and implement this common strategy, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the spirit of 'Cooperative Federalism', 'Whole of Government' and 'Team India' approach is promoting the 3C's, that is Cooperation, Coordination, Collaboration between the Centre and the States".