PM Modi to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states today

During the event, Shah said, "Today the nature of crimes is changing and they are becoming borderless, that is why all States will have to battle these by having a common strategy. To formulate and implement this common strategy, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the spirit of 'Cooperative Federalism', 'Whole of Government' and 'Team India' approach is promoting the 3C's, that is Cooperation, Coordination, Collaboration between the Centre and the States".