Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today

PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the India - Sweden Virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI03_05_2021_000190A)
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the top commanders of the three defence forces at the Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the top commanders of the three defence forces at the Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat on Saturday.

"The Combined Commanders' Conference 2021 is scheduled to be held at Kevadia in Gujarat. The Prime Minister would be addressing the top commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy at the event and is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the near and distant future," government sources had earlier told news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Republicans urge Biden to not accept India's proposal at WTO on Covid-19

3 min read . 09:02 AM IST

China-Pakistan's all-weather multi-role fighter JF-17 turns out to be failure

3 min read . 08:47 AM IST

'Misleading, incorrect': Govt on Freedom House report that downgraded India to 'partly free'

2 min read . 08:37 AM IST

Microsoft email software flaw raises alarms at White House

2 min read . 08:21 AM IST

"The Combined Commanders' Conference 2021 is scheduled to be held at Kevadia in Gujarat. The Prime Minister would be addressing the top commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy at the event and is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the near and distant future," government sources had earlier told news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Republicans urge Biden to not accept India's proposal at WTO on Covid-19

3 min read . 09:02 AM IST

China-Pakistan's all-weather multi-role fighter JF-17 turns out to be failure

3 min read . 08:47 AM IST

'Misleading, incorrect': Govt on Freedom House report that downgraded India to 'partly free'

2 min read . 08:37 AM IST

Microsoft email software flaw raises alarms at White House

2 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Commanders' Conference is attended by the Commander-in-Chief rank officers of the three services and the tri-services organisations such as the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Strategic Forces Command and the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command.

During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands. As per plans, the Defence Ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command as the first step towards restructuring of defence forces in the country.

The Prime Minister is also expected to be briefed on the restructuring of the Army formations in view of the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector. He may also be briefed on the progress made by the different agencies created for catering to warfare in cyber and space domains.

On March 7, PM Modi will address the 'Janaushadhi Diwas' celebrations at 10 am via video conferencing.

"Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong during the event," read the press release by Prime Minister's Office.

He will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also give awards to stakeholders by recognizing their excellent work.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.