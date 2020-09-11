PM Modi to address conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy 2020 at 11 am on September 11, through video conferencing.

According to an official release, the Ministry of Education is organising this two-day conclave on September 10 and 11 as a part of the 'Shiksha Parv'.

Earlier PM Modi also delivered the inaugural address at the conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education' under NEP-2020 on August 7. Modi also addressed the Governors' conference on the NEP on September 7.

"NEP is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level," the release stated.

As per the NEP 2020, at the school level emphasis is to be given to the universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age 8; 10 2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5 3 3 4 curricular structure; development of new comprehensive National Curricular Framework for school education; assessment reforms and 360-degree holistic progress card of a child.

The release stated that NEP is targeted to bring about a "paradigm shift" in the country's education system and create an "enabling and reinvigorated" educational ecosystem.

Shikshak Parv is being celebrated from September 8 to 25 to felicitate the teachers and to take New Education Policy 2020 forward. Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

