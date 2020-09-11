PM Modi to address conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' today

As per the NEP 2020, at the school level emphasis is to be given to the universalisation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for children up to the age 8; 10 2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5 3 3 4 curricular structure; development of new comprehensive National Curricular Framework for school education; assessment reforms and 360-degree holistic progress card of a child.