As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan on 26 November, said the PM's office in a statement.

Modi will address an event in the Parliament that will begin at 11 am.

Later, the PM will inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5.30 pm in Plenary Hall. All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion. Prime Minister will also address the distinguished gathering.

The main programme at the Parliament will be presided by President Ram Nath Kovind, who will release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India and an updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments till date.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi had announced on Tuesday that the programme will also be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and various other dignitaries.

The event is being organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Speaker, the parliamentary affairs minister said.

According to Joshi, the preamble of the Constitution will be recited during the event. A call has been made to the public to read the preamble en masse along with the president through various modes such as radio, TV, and social media.

He further said to make the celebrations a public campaign and ensure Jan Bhagidari, the ministry has developed two portals on -- “online reading of the preamble to the Constitution" in 23 languages and “online quiz on Constitutional democracy".

Celebration of Constitution Day was started in 2015 by Modi. This time, the main function in the central hall will be organised by Lok Sabha Secretariat, Joshi said.

