Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to address convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 10:34 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'A total of 17,591 candidates will be conferred with Degrees and Diplomas in the Convocation ceremony,' read a press release by Prime Minister's Office
  • The Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit will also be present on the occasion

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on February 26, 2021, at 11 am via video-conferencing," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"A total of 17591 candidates will be conferred with Degrees and Diplomas in the Convocation ceremony," read the press release by Prime Minister's Office.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit will also be present on the occasion.

The university is named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran. It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, AYUSH, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Sciences.

These institutions are spread across the length and breadth of the state of Tamil Nadu, including 41 medical colleges, 19 dental colleges, 48 AYUSH colleges, 199 Nursing colleges, 81 pharmacy colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and/or allied health institutions.

