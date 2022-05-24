Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to address cooperative sector meet, dedicate hospital in Guj on May 28

PM Modi to address cooperative sector meet, dedicate hospital in Guj on May 28

05:53 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate KD Parwadia Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot at 10 am and later he will address the cooperative sector meet ‘Sahkar Sammelan’ in Gandhinagar in the evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital in Rajkot and address a conclave of cooperative sector leaders in Gandhinagar on May 28 amid preparations for the assembly election in Gujarat this year.

As per the official schedule, PM Modi will inaugurate KD Parwadia Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot at 10 am and will attend ‘Sahkar Sammelan’ in Gandhinagar in the evening.

The 200-bed multispeciality hospital is built by Shree Patel Sewa Samaj at Atkot village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot. The hospital is situated on Rajkot-Bhavnagar Highway and is built at a cost of 40 crore.

Dr Bharat Boghara, the managing trustee of the hospital, said the hospital will benefit people in rural areas of Rajkot, Botad, Amreli and other surrounding districts as it will provide free treatment to people who possess Ayushman Bharat and other cards issued by the government, reported news agency PTI.

"Our fees will be just 30% of what is being charged in cities," said Boghara, who is also the vice president of Gujarat BJP.

The KD Parwadia Multispeciality Hospital will not charge a single rupee if a poor patient, having no cards, arrives for treatment, Boghara said.

Senior Patidar leaders are expected to be present at the inauguration of the hospital built by Patel Seva Samaj. The buzz is that young Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, could be one of them.

The prime minister will attend "Sahkar Sammelan" in Gandhinagar in the evening and address nearly 10,000 elected representatives of various cooperative bodies, such as APMCs, dairies, cooperative societies, unions and federations, the official schedule said.

