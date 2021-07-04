Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be sharing his thoughts on CoWIN Global Conclave tomorrow as India offers CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat COVID19, the Centre said on Sunday.

In order to help other countries organize their vaccination drive in better ways, the government has decided to share the open-source platform.

Around 50 countries are expected to seek information about the platform. The countries that have registered interest in the platform include Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda, Vietnam, Iraq, Dominican Republic, the UAE and others.

The application was introduced in the month of January, when India began on of the biggest vaccination drives in the world. The app has often been considered as the backbone technology of the vaccination drive in the country. While many have also criticized the heavy dependence of the digital platform, it has enabled digitally literate population of the country to access the government's services.

'CoWin can be scaled up for health interventions across the globe''

The CoWin app, a "scalable, inclusive and open technological" platform developed by India, can be customized and scaled up for health interventions across the globe, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Speaking at UNSC open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Cyber Security," Shringla said India is working on sharing the platform with partner countries.

CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an app introduced by the Government of India for the vaccination process. It is used for registration and appointment for vaccination against COVID-19.

"As part of its COVID vaccination drive, one of the largest such drives in the world, India has developed CoWIN - a scalable, inclusive and open technological platform," Shringla said in his remarks through video conferencing.

"The CoWIN platform can be customized and scaled up for health interventions across the globe. We are working on sharing this platform with partner countries," he added.

