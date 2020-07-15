PM Modi to address digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day at 11 am today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at 11 am today. This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

The Digital conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Digital conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A UN recognised event, WYSD is celebrated each year on July 15. Its aim is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

