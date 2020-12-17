PM Modi to address farmers' conference tomorrow in MP amid ongoing protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'kisan sammelan' or farmers' conference to be held across Madhya Pradesh on Friday via video conferencing, the state chief minister's office said.

The address will begin at 2 pm and will be telecast to around 23,000 villages. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his other ministers, will also participate in the event from Raisen district.

The event is a part of the government's latest reach out to the farmers, amid continuing protest on Delhi borders against the three new farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

The announcement of PM's address comes on the day when the Supreme Court said that the ongoing farmers' protest can continue till it does not destroy property or endanger life.

"Centre and farmers have to talk. We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of the story," CJI Bobde said.

"The committee will give a finding, which should be followed. The protest can go on in the meanwhile," the CJI added.

He also suggested that the independent committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union and others as members.

PM Modi's address will focus on a relief package of ₹1,600 crore to be credited directly to 35 lakh farmers hit by damage to their crop.

SC not deciding on validity of farm laws today

CJI Bobde asked, "We are not deciding on the validity of the laws today. We are restricting today on the protests going on and the fundamental right of an Indian citizen to protest. The issue of validity of the farm laws will have to wait. Who is addressing us on the issue of the ongoing protests?"

The CJI said the SC bench will hear Harish Salve, advocate OP Parihar on behalf of the petitioners on the issue of the validity of the ongoing agitation.

'Opposition misleading farmers'

Expressing his stance on the farmers' protest around Delhi, the PM had said earlier this week that the opposition parties that are against the farm laws now and 'misleading the farmers' were in favour of the reforms when their party was in power.

"People who are sitting in the opposition and misleading farmers today were in the favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their tenure. Today, when the nation has taken a historical step then these people are misleading farmers," said PM Modi.

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," said PM Modi.

