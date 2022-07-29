Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the first ever inaugural session of the first national meet of District Legal Services Authorities at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday, according to the Prime Minister Office.

A statement from the PMO said that the first ever national level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) will be organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The inaugural session will be addressed by the Prime Minister Modi at 10 AM on Saturday.

According to the statement there are a total 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country which are headed by the District Judges who acts as Chairman of the authority.

Various legal aid and awareness programmes are run by NALSA through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs). The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

The meet will deliberate on creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs, the statement said.

On Friday Prime Minister will be inaugurating the country's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat. The exchange will be based at the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFTEC), a planned business district in the western state located between Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad.

With inputs from PTI