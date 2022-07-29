PM Modi to address first all-India meet of District Legal Services Authorities1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 05:55 PM IST
First all-India meet of District Legal Services Authorities will be inaugurated by Prime Minister on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the first ever inaugural session of the first national meet of District Legal Services Authorities at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday, according to the Prime Minister Office.