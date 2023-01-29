Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 today. The 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am on Sunday.

Yesterday, PM Modi addressed the annual 'NCC PM' rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi.

During the event, the prime minister cautioned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country and asserted that such efforts will not succeed.

Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

The prime minister said that the entire world was looking towards India because of the youth of the country. Modi said his government had unleashed digital, start-up and innovation revolutions which are benefiting the youth.

"This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived," he said.

At the same time, the prime minister urged caution against attempts to divide the country.

"Desh ko todne ke kai bahane dhoonde jaate hein. Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ki santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi hein (Several pretexts are being raised to break the country. Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India)," the prime minister said.

The prime minister's remarks came against the backdrop of the raging controversy over a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots that has been banned in India.

Modi lauded the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day celebration and said the priority for the country would always be the young people who are brimming with energy and enthusiasm.

He said the youngsters have immense opportunities as his government was encouraging private participation in space and defence sectors where start-ups were making huge strides.

He highlighted the reforms in the defence sector, saying assault rifles that were imported earlier were now being manufactured within the country.

The prime minister said fast-paced border infrastructure work was taking place and it would open a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the youth.

Modi said it was also a time of great possibilities for the daughters of the country.

Earlier, the prime minister released a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of ₹75 denomination, commemorating 75 years of NCC.

(With PTI inputs)