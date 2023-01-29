PM Modi to address first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023 today2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:33 AM IST
- Yesterday, PM Modi addressed the annual 'NCC PM' rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 today. The 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am on Sunday.
