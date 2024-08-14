Hello User
PM Modi to address from Red Fort, 6,000 guests invited: All you need to know about 78th Independence Day celebrations

PM Modi to address from Red Fort, 6,000 guests invited: All you need to know about 78th Independence Day celebrations

Livemint

  • 6,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech during Independence Day celebrations (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the historic Red Fort in Delhi and will also address the nation on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, on Thursday. Modi will unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row. During his address, Modi will presents his government's report card, policy and programme announcements.

Theme of this year Independence Day

‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, is the theme of this year’s Independence Day which will provide a renewed push to the government’s vision for making India a developed country by 2047.

Guests

6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the Independence Day celebrations.

Youth, tribal community, farmers, women, ASHA workers, Nurse Midwife, Anganwadi workers are among those who will witness the ceremony.

The Indian contingent which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics has also been invited.

Nearly 2,000 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire will witness the grand ceremony.

How the ceremony will take place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by Defence Mantri Rajnath Singh, Defence (Mos) Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent will consist of one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police.

The Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag.

Lieutenant Sanjeet Saini will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

After being unfurled, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

The Punjab Regiment Military band, will play the National Anthem.

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

Following that, Prime Minister will address the Nation.

At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem.

A total of 2,000 cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will participate in the celebrations.

