PM Modi to speak at Global Buddhist Summit on tackling contemporary challenges

The discussions at the summit will focus on four main themes including peace, environmental crisis, preservation of the Nalanda Buddhist tradition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Global Buddhist Summit on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Global Buddhist Summit on Thursday.
The two-day conference will be held in Delhi and is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation. The theme of the summit is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis," and aims to engage Buddhist leaders and scholars from around the world to collectively address global concerns.
The two-day conference will be held in Delhi and is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation. The theme of the summit is “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis," and aims to engage Buddhist leaders and scholars from around the world to collectively address global concerns.
The discussions will focus on four main themes including peace, environmental crisis, preservation of the Nalanda Buddhist tradition, and living heritage and Buddha relics, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The discussions will focus on four main themes including peace, environmental crisis, preservation of the Nalanda Buddhist tradition, and living heritage and Buddha relics, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).