PM Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit today; all you need to know1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:41 AM IST
The two-day Global Buddhist Summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit today i.e. on 20 April. The two-day Global Buddhist Summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21.
