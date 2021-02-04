PM Modi to address Gujarat HC's diamond jubilee event Saturday

PM Modi to address Gujarat HC's diamond jubilee event Saturday1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 10:28 PM IST
He will also release a commemorative postage stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the high court
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the diamond jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing.
He will also release a commemorative postage stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the high court, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.
'Toolkit' matter shows foreign elements conspiring to defame India: Javadekar1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
Navalny urges supporters to free Russia from 'thieves in power'1 min read . 10:58 PM IST
HNIs earn ₹50 lakh a year on an average in tax-free PF interest1 min read . 10:58 PM IST
PSU bank staff, unions wary of govt’s disinvestment playbook2 min read . 10:57 PM IST
The Union Minister of Law and Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Gujarat besides the state's chief minister will be present on the occasion.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.