1 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 06:31 PM ISTLivemint
The One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from 9-11 February, in Brest, France, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI :
In an official statement released on Thursday, the Prime Minister's office announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit on 11 February.
The PM will address the conference via video conferencing at around 2:30pm, according to the official statement.