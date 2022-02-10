NEW DELHI : In an official statement released on Thursday, the Prime Minister's office announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit on 11 February.

The PM will address the conference via video conferencing at around 2:30pm, according to the official statement.

The Summit is being held to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

The One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from 9-11 February, in Brest, France, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The summit will also be addressed by several Heads of States and Governments including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.