PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit at 9 pm today: 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit today. The summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. "This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said.
"Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.
Here are 5 things to know about the India Ideas Summit:
- The virtual summit will see a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials and thought leaders from business and society.
- Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others,the PMO stated.
- The India Ideas Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation.
- The future of the relation between India and the US in a post-pandemic world will also be discussed in the summit.
- The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the United States who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda.
-With agency inputs
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.