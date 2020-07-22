PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit at 9 pm today: 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit today. The summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. "This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said.

"Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.

"Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on 'Building a Better Future.' Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.

Here are 5 things to know about the India Ideas Summit:

The virtual summit will see a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials and thought leaders from business and society.

Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others,the PMO stated.

The India Ideas Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation.

The future of the relation between India and the US in a post-pandemic world will also be discussed in the summit.

The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the United States who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda. -With agency inputs