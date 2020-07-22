PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit at 9 pm today: 5 things to know

PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit at 9 pm today: 5 things to know1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
- 'Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future,’ PM Modi tweeted
- This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit today. The summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. "This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said.
"Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.
Here are 5 things to know about the India Ideas Summit:
-With agency inputs
