Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' at the inaugural address of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, through via a virtual online meeting.

PM Modi's address to the India inc comes at a crucial juncture, 1) Modi govt has just completed one year of its second term in the office. 2) The PM's address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed relaxations amid lockdown. 3) Ratings agency Moody's on Monday downgraded India's rating for first time in 22 years.

PM Modi's vision for the growth revival will be aimed at the boosting the consumers and investors sentiment. The day-long virtual event on the theme 'Getting Growth Back' will also witness participation from top corporate honchos like Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, ITC Ltd CMD Sanjiv Puri, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO and CII President-Designate Uday Kotak and CII President Vikram Kirloskar.

The home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places. However, strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the containment zones.

This year, the CII completes 125 years of its journey while India is facing a challenging situation due to the coronavirus crisis. Against this background, CII's Annual Session 2020 is being organised with the theme 'Getting Growth Back' on June 2.

The session will focus on the rapid changes across multiple dimensions that are sweeping across the world as well as in India and how these would impact the Indian industry. It would work towards evolving strategies for crisis management for the nation and for businesses.

