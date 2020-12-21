PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today

PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 09:31 AM IST
This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 9:30 am on Monday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement of PM Modi's address through his Twitter handle.
"Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 09:30 AM, today," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.
The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.
