OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 09:31 AM IST Staff Writer

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 9:30 am on Monday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement of PM Modi's address through his Twitter handle.

"Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 09:30 AM, today," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Police personnel check vehicles along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to stop farmers from joining protests in Delhi against the recent agricultural reforms, in Rewari district on December 12, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Delhi traffic update: Tikri, Singhu, Dhansa borders closed; check alternate routes

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Matthew Cooper sketches out a face as he begins a triptych of murals on the Old Indianapolis City Hall, Monday, June 8, 2020. During protests after George Floyd’s death, the streets of countless major cities became temporary galleries of artwork conveying collective pain and anger. But as these ephemeral artworks began to come down or be wiped from walls, patchworks of artists and activists rushed to preserve them. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

The unfinished business of office diversity training

5 min read . 10:09 AM IST
The country's land and sea ports will also close for a week.

Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights over covid variant fears

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Boxes containing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

US administered 556,208 vaccine shots in first week

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout