PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today
PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Staff Writer

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 9:30 am on Monday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement of PM Modi's address through his Twitter handle.

"Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 09:30 AM, today," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.

