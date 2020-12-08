PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 today. The PM's address will be at 10: 45 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. IMC 2020 will be held from December 8-10, and is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Also read: Why farm politics doesn't win elections in India

The PMO informed that the aim of IMC 2020 is to align PM Modi's vision to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Digital Inclusivity', 'Sustainable Development', entrepreneurship and innovation."It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors," the statement added.

IMC 2020 will see the participation from various ministries, the telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, blockchain, cyber-security, smart cities and automation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via