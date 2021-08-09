New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address the industry on government and businesses working together for a self-reliant India, an official statement said.

Modi will speak on the theme ‘India at 75: government and business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ at the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Modi will be participating via video conferencing.

The industry body’s two-day annual meeting begins on 11 August. The statement said that Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and coordinating minister for economic policies Heng Swee Keat will address the event as a special international guest speaker.

Senior ministers, officials and industry representatives are expected at the event, the statement said.

The theme of Modi’s address is the guiding principle for India now to steer its economy out of the devastating impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has in its FY22 union budget articulated a policy of calibrating its import policies and tariffs to encourage more value addition in the local economy and to discourage import of finished products. Also, global manufacturers are being encouraged to set up factories in India by way of production incentives.

The government expects that a strong push to manufacturing and infrastructure creation will be the best way to stimulate the economy as capital spending will have a multiplier effect in the economy. After the second wave abated, states have eased movement restrictions and economic indicators are pointing to a recovery, although many have pointed to a possible threat of a third wave of the pandemic. The government is keen that private players loosen their purse strings and invest, for which cutting red tape is a policy priority.

