PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow
PM Modi was speaking at the India Mobile Congress.pti

PM Modi to address International Bharati Festival tomorrow

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST

The festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on Friday, December 11, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020 on December 11, 2020, at 04:30 pm via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see the participation of several national and international poets and artists," the PMO said.

Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy

Notably, the festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

