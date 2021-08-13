Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address Investor Summit in Gujarat at 11 am via video conferencing. The Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy. It will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship-breaking industry at Alang, for the development of an integrated scrapping hub.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 13th August, I would address an investment summit in Gujarat. This summit is aimed at getting investment relating to setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure, which is essential for a cleaner future," PM Modi tweeted.

1) The Summit is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Government of Gujarat.

2) It will be held in Gandhinagar

3) Gujarat and will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and concerned central and state government ministries.

4) Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Chief Minister of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.

5) The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner. .

