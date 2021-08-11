Investor Summit in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Investor Summit in Gujarat on Friday (13th August ) at 11 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

The Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the PMO said.

It will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship breaking industry at Alang, for development of an integrated scrapping hub.

The Summit, which is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Government of Gujarat, will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and concerned central and state government ministries.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Chief Minister of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

In March this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in Lok Sabha. Making a Suo Motu statement in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said that older vehicles pollute the environment 10 to 12 times more than fit vehicles and pose a risk to road safety.

“In the interest of a clean environment and rider and pedestrian safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is introducing the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (VVMP) or “Vehicle Scrapping Policy" which is aimed at creating an Eco-System for phasing out of Unfit and Polluting Vehicles," he added.

The objectives of the policy are to reduce population of old and defective vehicles, achieve reduction in vehicular air pollutants to fulfil India’s climate commitments, improve road and vehicular safety, achieve better fuel efficiency, formalize the currently informal vehicle scrapping industry and boost availability of low-cost raw materials for automotive, steel and electronics industry.

