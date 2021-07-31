Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to address IPS probationers today

PM Modi to address IPS probationers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
06:15 AM IST

He will also interact with the probationers during the event, PMO said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday via video conferencing.

He will also interact with the probationers during the event, his office said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion.

The Hyderabad-based academy is the premier police training institution in the country. It trains officers of the Indian Police Service at induction level and conducts various in-service courses for the serving IPS officers.

