PM Modi to address Jaipur sport meet participants today
The organization of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ today, 5 February, at 1 pm via video conferencing. The event is being organized in the Rajasthan capital by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×