Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ today, 5 February, at 1 pm via video conferencing. The event is being organized in the Rajasthan capital by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The Mahakhel, which is focussing on the Kabaddi competition this year, started on National Youth Day i.e. 12 January 2023.

It has witnessed the participation of more than 6400 youths and sports persons from more than 450-gram panchayats, municipalities, and wards of all 8 legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

The organization of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option, it said.

On Monday, PM Modi will visit Karnataka to inaugurate a greenfield helicopter production facility of state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Tumakuru that will initially produce light utility helicopters (LUHs).

The defence ministry billed the 615-acre factory as India's largest helicopter-manufacturing facility and it has been planned as a one-stop solution for the country's chopper requirements.

Officials said the HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of three to 15 tonnes, with a total business of more than ₹4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years.

The facility will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as light combat helicopters (LCHs) and Indian multirole helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCHs, LUHs, civil advanced light helicopters (ALHs) and IMRHs in the future, the officials said.