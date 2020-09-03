PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF at 9 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the Special Key Note Address at the USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit at 9 pm today, through video conference. Union Ministers and Senior Officials are also participating in the Virtual Summit.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the U.S.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the U.S.

The theme of the 5 day Summit that began on the 31st of August is “US-India Navigating New Challenges".

The theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India’s Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space, Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.

