PM Modi to address Lok Sabha polls rally in West Bengal today | 6 things to know
Sukanta Majumdar reviews preparations for PM Modi's public meeting in Arambagh, Hoogly. PM to inaugurate government projects in West Bengal today.
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar took stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Arambagh, Hoogly, on Friday. He will also inaugurate several government projects in the state today.
