Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 09:29:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.95 2.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 971.55 2.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 755.40 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 407.60 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.55 1.06%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to address Lok Sabha polls rally in West Bengal today | 6 things to know
BackBack

PM Modi to address Lok Sabha polls rally in West Bengal today | 6 things to know

Written By Alka Jain

Sukanta Majumdar reviews preparations for PM Modi's public meeting in Arambagh, Hoogly. PM to inaugurate government projects in West Bengal today.

PM Modi to address rallies in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in West Bengal. (HT)Premium
PM Modi to address rallies in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in West Bengal. (HT)

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar took stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Arambagh, Hoogly, on Friday. He will also inaugurate several government projects in the state today. 

“PM Modi's proposed rally is scheduled for March 1 in Arambagh. On March 2, his rally has been proposed to be held in Krishnanagar. He will address both the rallies and also dedicate a few public schemes to the people," Majumdar had announced in a video statement last week. 

PM Modi in West Bengal: Here are five things to know

1) The Prime Minister would address a public rally in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in the state on March 1 and 2 respectively.

2) PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Arambagh Hooghly later today and will also inaugurate several government projects.

3) He is also likely to hold another rally in the first week of March in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to Sandeshkhali village, where alleged atrocities against women have been committed by TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, a party source said as quoted by PTI. 

4) The PM will launch multiple development projects worth over 22,200 crore, a visit which becomes politically significant as well as it comes amid the BJP's sharp attack on the Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali issue.

5) Sukant Majumdar also mentioned that the Prime Minister is coming to Bengal, it is a matter of happiness for all of us and he will address the people of West Bengal. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers too.

6) PM Modi will also be addressing the women of the entire country from Barashat, West Bengal on March 6.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App