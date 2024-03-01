PM Modi to address Lok Sabha polls rally in West Bengal today | 6 things to know

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar took stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Arambagh, Hoogly, on Friday. He will also inaugurate several government projects in the state today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“PM Modi's proposed rally is scheduled for March 1 in Arambagh. On March 2, his rally has been proposed to be held in Krishnanagar. He will address both the rallies and also dedicate a few public schemes to the people," Majumdar had announced in a video statement last week.

PM Modi in West Bengal: Here are five things to know 1) The Prime Minister would address a public rally in Arambagh and Krishnanagar in the state on March 1 and 2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Arambagh Hooghly later today and will also inaugurate several government projects.

3) He is also likely to hold another rally in the first week of March in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to Sandeshkhali village, where alleged atrocities against women have been committed by TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, a party source said as quoted by PTI.

4) The PM will launch multiple development projects worth over ₹22,200 crore, a visit which becomes politically significant as well as it comes amid the BJP's sharp attack on the Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Sukant Majumdar also mentioned that the Prime Minister is coming to Bengal, it is a matter of happiness for all of us and he will address the people of West Bengal. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers too.

6) PM Modi will also be addressing the women of the entire country from Barashat, West Bengal on March 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

