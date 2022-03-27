OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, March 27. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio, Narendra Modi Mobile app, Door Darshan. Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.

Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

