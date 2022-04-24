OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, April 24. It will be the 88th episode of the monthly radio programme.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio, Narendra Modi Mobile app, and Door Darshan. Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

 

Addressing the 87th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon citizens to celebrate festivals by including everyone together in "strengthening India's diversity".

PM Modi said, "Let us celebrate our festivals by including everyone together, strengthening India's diversity... this is our collective desire."

 

 

 

