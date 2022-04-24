PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today.

PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
- ‘Mann ki Baat’ is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, April 24. It will be the 88th episode of the monthly radio programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, April 24. It will be the 88th episode of the monthly radio programme.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio, Narendra Modi Mobile app, and Door Darshan. Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat can be heard on All India Radio, Narendra Modi Mobile app, and Door Darshan. Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
Addressing the 87th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon citizens to celebrate festivals by including everyone together in "strengthening India's diversity".
Addressing the 87th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon citizens to celebrate festivals by including everyone together in "strengthening India's diversity".
PM Modi said, "Let us celebrate our festivals by including everyone together, strengthening India's diversity... this is our collective desire."
PM Modi said, "Let us celebrate our festivals by including everyone together, strengthening India's diversity... this is our collective desire."