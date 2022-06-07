PM Modi to address mass gatherings in Gujarat on Jun 10, 18

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on June 10 and 18 where he will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital and address two mass gatherings in Navsari and Vadodara districts
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on June 10 and 18 where he will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital and address two mass gatherings in Navsari and Vadodara districts.
The prime minister will address a gathering of tribals at Khudvel village in Navsari district on 10 June, news agency PTI reported. Nearly 3 lakh tribals from south Gujarat, including Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad districts, are expected to attend the event at Khudvel in Chikhli taluka, the agency reported quoting the local administration.
Later in the day, the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital and AM Naik Healthcare Campus, situated on the National Highway 48 in Navsari, Nirali Memorial Medical Trust said in a statement.
On June 18, the prime minister is scheduled to take out a roadshow from the airport to Sardar Estate and later will address a gathering of nearly 4 lakh people on the outskirts of Vadodara city, municipal commissioner Shalini Agrawal said.
The prime minister will arrive at Vadodara in the morning after offering prayers at the Mahakali temple atop Pavagadh Hills in the neighbouring Panchmahal district, said Hitendra Patel, chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's standing committee.
"After the 4 km-long roadshow, the prime minister will address nearly 4 lakh people, including beneficiaries of various government schemes, such as rural housing, at Leprosy Hospital ground near Sardar Estate," Patel added.
The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year.